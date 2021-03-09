TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck Sells 615 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

