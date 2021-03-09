Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 4,165 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $762,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TDOC traded up $16.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.04. 4,371,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.47. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

