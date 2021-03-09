Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $43.74 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $74.52 million and $33.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $43.74 or 0.00080364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00782484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

