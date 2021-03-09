Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $375.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.77 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $349.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $21,963,900. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.