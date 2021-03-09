TENT Market Cap Reaches $5.22 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $237,776.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.00524717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00069717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00077222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00535044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00076739 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,362,620 coins and its circulating supply is 33,285,528 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app.

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

