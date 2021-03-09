Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $813.90 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Terra has a market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $813.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $11.23 or 0.00020794 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 944,736,382 coins and its circulating supply is 399,978,694 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

