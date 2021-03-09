Terracoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,382.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $304,438.86 and $2,382.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.16 or 0.00994713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00345834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00029365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

