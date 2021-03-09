Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TRVCF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Tervita stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Tervita has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

