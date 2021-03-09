The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $224.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.83. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $244.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.