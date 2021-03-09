The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

The Buckle stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,629. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

