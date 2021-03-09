The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $51.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

