The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

