The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Bank of America upped their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.95.

GPS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The Gap has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

