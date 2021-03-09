The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.63 Million

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $61.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.15 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.91. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,335. The company has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

