The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.58. 110,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.83. The firm has a market cap of $279.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

