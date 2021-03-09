The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the lowest is $5.96 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $26.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $26.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 76,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,231. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.