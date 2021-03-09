The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Susan J. Kropf Sells 13,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 489,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,172,300. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

