The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Down to $37.25

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.49), but opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.46). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 85,867 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £40.17 million and a P/E ratio of -74.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

