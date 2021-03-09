The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.56. 58,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,120. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

