The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

