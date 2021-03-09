The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

Shares of TTD traded up $22.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $701.25. 12,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,743. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

