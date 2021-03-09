The Transfer Token (TTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.32 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $675.22 million and $2.32 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00011858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.00797685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00029294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00040599 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,124,470 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

