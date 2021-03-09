Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 354,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,977,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.13. 4,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.76 and its 200-day moving average is $466.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

