TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $10.17 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $459.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

