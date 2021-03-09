TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1462638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $505.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.