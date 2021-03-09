TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.3 days.

TMOAF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. TomTom has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMOAF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

