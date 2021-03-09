Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

