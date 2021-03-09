Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 9,409 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,295,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. 477,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,471. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

