Tower Bridge Advisors Has $12.11 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 53,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 37,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 12,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $211.63. 79,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average of $190.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

