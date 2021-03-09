Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $35.81. 210,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,142. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

