Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.