Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the average daily volume of 244 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $157.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.