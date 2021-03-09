Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 103,079 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 42,949 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

