Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,550 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,787% compared to the average volume of 453 put options.

NYSE:TAL opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 867,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 143,165 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

