TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 422,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 747,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $927.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.