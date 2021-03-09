Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) is one of 777 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Travere Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -40.24% -29.27% -12.25% Travere Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Risk and Volatility

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Travere Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics Competitors 4320 16751 36959 754 2.58

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $175.34 million -$146.43 million -7.69 Travere Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -4.94

Travere Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

