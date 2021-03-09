Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$12.46 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$13.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

