Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Tripio has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $2.06 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00786087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003869 BTC.

TRIO is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

