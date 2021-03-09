Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

