Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Up 13%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares were up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $365.96 and last traded at $362.36. Approximately 3,660,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,332,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.