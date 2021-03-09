Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

