U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,400 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.72 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

