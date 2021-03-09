U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Copa comprises about 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Copa worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after acquiring an additional 189,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 141.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,822 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE CPA opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

