U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

