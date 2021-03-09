U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 848,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,182 shares during the quarter. Maverix Metals makes up 0.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,095 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Finally, Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.70 on Monday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

