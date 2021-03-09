Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $633,833.57 and $13,528.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.00453185 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

