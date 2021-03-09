UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PBSFY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

