UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLSPF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

