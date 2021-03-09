UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.72

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 17320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,038 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.