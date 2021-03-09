Unibright Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.95 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $174.69 million and $3.95 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.56 or 0.00779999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

